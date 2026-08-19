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Home / World / India firm on bilateral mechanisms as Dhaka pushes for Teesta water pact

India firm on bilateral mechanisms as Dhaka pushes for Teesta water pact

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:13 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
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India on Tuesday said water-related cooperation with Bangladesh must be pursued through established bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Rivers Commission, as Dhaka renewed its call for an agreement on the long-pending Teesta water-sharing issue.

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The response came after Bangladesh Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee said Dhaka did not want its “friendly relations” with India to deteriorate over the Teesta dispute.

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“All water-related collaboration and discussions that have to happen between the two countries have to be done through the bilateral Joint River Commission that we have with Bangladesh,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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