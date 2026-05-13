Delhi: India, Iran hold talks on "bilateral and regional issues"

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George on Wednesday received Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

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In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the discussions among the officials focused on "bilateral and regional issues, including recent developments."

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The post said, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge received Dr. Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran. Discussions focused on bilateral and regional issues, including recent developments."

According to sources from Iran, Gharibabadi is likely to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which is to be held in the capital from May 14-15.

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In a significant boost to regional diplomacy, Tehran has confirmed that Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will travel to India to participate in the upcoming BRICS summit, marking a key moment in the strengthening of ties between the two nations.

The confirmation came during an interview with India Today Global on Tuesday, where Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei detailed the high-level visit. He underscored the robust multilateral partnership shared by the two countries, noting that Iran and India are both members of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and have a "good level of cooperation and coordination" in both organisations.

The spokesperson further emphasised the strategic weight of the upcoming deliberations in the Indian capital. Baghaei added that the "simultaneous meeting is of importance to Iran" and stated that Tehran "looks forward to bilateral meetings with other ministers participating in this event," specifically highlighting the interaction with the "foreign minister of India as a friendly country."

New Delhi is poised to become a focal point of international relations as it hosts the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14 and 15. This significant gathering serves as a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, highlighting its leadership within the newly enlarged multilateral alliance.

This diplomatic convergence comes at a critical juncture. In the wake of the US-Iran hostilities that broke out on 18 February, Seyed Abbas Araghchi has maintained frequent contact with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two leaders have engaged in at least four high-level discussions regarding the intensifying turmoil in West Asia and its wider geopolitical consequences.

In these exchanges, Araghchi provided Jaishankar with updates on the shifting landscape following events Tehran characterised as US and Israeli strikes. He cautioned that such actions pose a threat to both regional and global peace, using these dialogues to advocate for enhanced collaboration between BRICS members to safeguard international order.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021. (ANI)

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