Delhi: US Embassy files FIR against fake Visa and Passport agents, Crime Branch begins probe

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch has registered an FIR against several visa and passport agents, primarily operating from Punjab and Haryana, following a complaint from the US Embassy, according to an official statement. The case was filed on February 27.

In the complaint, a representative of the US Embassy in New Delhi highlighted fraudulent activities by visa agents.

The complaint stated that these agents, both known and unknown, were involved in submitting false information in US visa applications and providing fake documents to applicants. The agents allegedly attempted to deceive the US Embassy and the US government to obtain visas through fraudulent means.

Advertisement

The complaint further stated, "During the period from May to August 2024, our office conducted relevant investigations and compiled a comprehensive list of individuals linked to multiple IP addresses, suspected to be associated with visa consultants, document vendors (educational certificates, bank documents, and employment certificates), passport delivery addresses, and education consultants."

According to the statement, the US Embassy has named more than 30 visa and passport agents, along with passengers who allegedly tried to obtain US visas using fake documents. Specific cases were also highlighted where applicants submitted fraudulent papers.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under Sections 318, 336, and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. The Delhi Police Crime Branch is now investigating the matter, the statement added.

Meanwhile, US federal immigration authorities have detained a Georgetown University researcher studying and teaching on a student visa in Virginia, the United States, Politico reported.

The detention comes amid the Trump administration's crackdown on student activists accused of opposing US foreign policy, Politico reported, citing court documents.

Masked agents arrested Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and postdoctoral fellow, outside his home in Arlington's Rosslyn neighbourhood in Virginia on Monday night, his lawyer said in a lawsuit seeking his immediate release.

According to the lawsuit, the agents identified themselves as being with the US Department of Homeland Security and informed Suri that the government had revoked his visa.

The petition filed for his release stated that he was placed in deportation proceedings under a provision of immigration law that the US government has also invoked to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and green card holder who led pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

The provision allows the US Secretary of State to deport non-citizens if their presence is deemed a threat to the country's foreign policy. Suri's petition argued that he has no criminal record and has not been charged with any crime, Politico reported. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)