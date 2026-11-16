"Delighted to be in India": Prince and Princess of Wales share Mumbai glimpses ahead of Earthshot Prize

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, arrived in India on Monday for this year's Earthshot Prize and shared glimpses of their Mumbai visit on social media, featuring the city's coastline, a cricket match, bustling streets and the iconic Rajabai Clock Tower, ahead of their scheduled engagements during the three-day visit.

The royal couple also shared a message highlighting India's contribution to environmental innovation and sustainability, expressing their delight at being in the country for the annual environmental award initiative.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize," the message read on the Instagram story of the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Highlighting India's achievements in the field of environmental conservation, the Prince of Wales noted that the country has made an extraordinary contribution to the Earthshot initiative over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The message further described India as one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation, with people across the country developing practical solutions to address some of the biggest challenges facing the world.

It also highlighted the role of innovators, entrepreneurs and young people in driving environmental progress, expressing optimism about their creativity and determination in shaping a sustainable future.

"Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster, and there could be no more fitting place to showcase that mission than India," the message added.

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The royal couple also shared a visual featuring Mumbai, tagging their official Instagram account and offering a glimpse of the city.

They expressed enthusiasm about meeting innovators, entrepreneurs and young people during their visit, whose ideas are helping shape a more sustainable future.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in India on Monday for a three-day visit, during which they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

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According to the British High Commission, Prince William and Princess Kate will attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony. The royal couple will take part in several engagements focused on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership.

This will be their second official visit to India. Their previous joint visit took place in 2016, when they travelled to India and Bhutan.

During their stay in Mumbai, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to learn about India's initiatives in areas such as sustainable transport, clean energy, responsible manufacturing and environmental protection.

Their programme will also highlight the cultural ties between India and the United Kingdom, including shared interests in cricket, fashion and cinema.

Following their engagements in Mumbai, the royal couple will travel to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of their three-day visit. (ANI)

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