"Delivered major progress to end Lebanon War": Araghchi on Iran-US technical talks

Tehran [Iran], June 22 (ANI): Following the conclusion of the first session of the technical talks with the US under the framework of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday said that major progress was made to cease the "Lebanon war," recognising it as the "first real test."

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In a post on X, Araghchi affirmed that through the negotiations, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, the Iranian oil and petrochemical exports were waived, the US blockade of Iranian ports was lifted, some frozen Iranian assets were released, and a development plan for Iran was also discussed.

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"Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War. Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran," he wrote.

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Araghchi added that the "first real test" of the talks remains the formation of a "de-confliction cell" involving the parties and Lebanon, facilitated by the mediators, to ensure compliance with the termination of military operations in Lebanon under the MoU.

"1st real test: Lebanon deconfliction cell," he added.

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The first session of high-level talks between Iran and the United States concluded on Sunday (local time) at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with mediators Qatar and Pakistan announcing "encouraging progress" and a roadmap aimed at securing a final agreement within 60 days.

In a joint statement posted by Qatar and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, the mediating parties said the summit was conducted in a "positive and constructive atmosphere", resulting in the creation of a mechanism for technical negotiations.

According to the statement, the parties agreed to establish a High Level Committee that will provide political oversight of the mediation process. Chief negotiators will regularly report to the committee while leading working groups focused on nuclear issues, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution mechanism to support implementation of the MoU.

"The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks," the statement said.

The parties also agreed to establish a direct communication line during the negotiation period. The statement said, "In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz."

Additionally, a de-confliction cell involving the parties and Lebanon, facilitated by the mediators, will be created to ensure compliance with the termination of military operations in Lebanon under the MoU.

Technical discussions are set to continue throughout the week at the Burgenstock resort, covering all outstanding issues.

The statement added that Qatar and Pakistan "will continue to do their utmost to ensure that the negotiations continue to be conducted in a constructive atmosphere with the aim of reaching a final deal."

The mediators also expressed appreciation to both Washington and Tehran "for their ongoing commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution to the conflict," while thanking friendly nations for their support of the negotiations. (ANI)

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