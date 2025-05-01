Washington DC [US], May 1 (ANI): The US Trump administration has marked its first 100 days in office with several key accomplishments, according to US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Speaking at a press conference with Stephen Miller, Leavitt highlighted the administration's efforts to deliver on its promises to the American people--steps to secure the US-Mexico border and end the mass invasion of illegal aliens, promoted economic growth and fiscal responsibility, and saved nearly USD 200 billion of taxpayers, terminated radical DEI preferencing and federal contracting, and directed federal agencies to combat private sector discrimination and steps to protect students and children from harassment and radical ideology.

She said that to mark President Trump's triumphant first 100 days in office, the officials detailed all week how President Trump has been "hard at work delivering on the promises he made to the American people."

"One of the main reasons President Trump won nearly 80 million votes, swept all seven battleground states, and received a resounding mandate from the American public is because of the contrast he presented during the campaign and continues to this day. Everything in President Trump's agenda is grounded in one thing, common sense", Leavitt said.

One of the administration's top priorities has been securing the US-Mexico border and ending the mass invasion of illegal aliens. Leavitt noted that the president has taken steps to arrest violent illegal alien invaders and ensure public safety.

The administration has also taken steps to promote economic growth and fiscal responsibility. Leavitt highlighted a historic effort to save nearly USD 200 billion and promote American energy independence.

Detailing the actions, she remarked, "In a little more than three months, that's exactly what he's done. He recognised that America is a sovereign nation that cannot survive if it does not protect its territorial borders. So he secured the border in record time and ended the mass invasion of tens of millions of illegal aliens into our homeland. The president knows his top responsibility is ensuring the safety of the American people, which is why he's arresting violent illegal alien invaders in our communities who threaten our public safety. And it's unacceptable to President Trump to allow rampant waste, fraud, and abuse of Americans' precious tax dollars, which is why the president championed a historic Doge effort that saved nearly USD 200 billion already."

Leavitt emphasised the administration's commitment to promoting equality and free speech. She noted that the president has terminated radical Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI) preferencing and federal contracting, and directed federal agencies to combat private sector discrimination.

"President Trump stood up for the Constitution's promise of colorblind equality before the law. So he terminated radical DEI (Diversity-Equity-Inclusion) preferencing and federal contracting and directed federal agencies to combat private sector discrimination relentlessly. DEI seeks to divide and pit Americans against each other based on immutable characteristics. President Trump put an end to it. In President Trump's America, individual dignity, hard work, and excellence are the only things that will determine if you get ahead", Leavitt told the press.

The administration has also taken steps to protect students and children from harassment and radical ideology. Leavitt highlighted the president's efforts to preserve Jewish American students from harassment by pro-Hamas radicals on campus and eliminate support for divisive, radical gender ideology.

She said, Joe Biden's trampling of free speech rights and the federal government's censorship of American speech on online platforms had ended.

"The president believes college students have a right to speak their minds and go to school safely, again, common sense. So he took bold action to protect Jewish American students from harassment by pro-Hamas radicals on their campuses. And President Trump knows that America's children are our future, and he'll never stop fighting for them. That's why he ended the radical, un-American indoctrination of children by eliminating support for divisive, radical gender ideology and equity ideology and why the president protected parents' fundamental rights," said Leavitt.

The Trump administration's policy, as explained by US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, is based on the idea that there are only two sexes, male and female, and that men and women are biologically different.

Leavitt said, "Lastly, the president believes in fundamental biology... Which is why he made it the official policy of the United States government that there are only two sexes, male and female, and because men and women are biologically different, President Trump ended the unfair, demeaning practice of forcing women to compete against men in sports and having their private spaces invaded."

Looking ahead, Leavitt said the administration is preparing for historic trade, budget, and peace deals. She emphasised the president's commitment to common sense and delivering on his promises to the American people.

In her remarks, Leavitt said, "When President Trump promised a complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense, he meant it. Over the next 100 days, get ready for historic trade deals, budget deals, and peace deals."

In the press briefing with Stephen Miller, the two touched upon several other aspects such as the future of taxes, the American auto industry, and domestic policies of the US. (ANI)

