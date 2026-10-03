Demand for climate justice rises in Nepal; commemoration continues for flood victims

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 3 (ANI): Activists have continued to hold protests demanding climate justice in the wake of the Rasuwa floods of August, which so far have killed over 1400 people and left over 6000 still missing.

On Friday, dozens of climate activists staged a demonstration in Kathmandu Durbar Square, holding placards demanding climate justice, followed by a human chain formation. The activists observed a minute of silence before holding a candlelight vigil in the ancient palace of the Himalayan nation, also listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

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Collectively, the activists called for climate justice, warning the global community of the looming crisis that will eventually affect countries in the coming years.

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“To the international community, you should know what’s going on. It’s not just us from Nepal but also there are other countries who are facing the climate crisis and you should also reduce the carbon emissions. It’s not just only us, if this continues, maybe in 10 or 15 years you’re going to be in the same situation as Nepal is now. So Climate Justice now, or Climate Justice never,” a Climate Activist, Purnika, told ANI.

Nepal on August 26 witnessed a “Himalayan Tsunami” triggered by a rock-and-ice avalanche, which has so far killed over 1400 people while more than 6000 are yet to be accounted for. Search and recovery efforts are underway in parts of flood-affected areas, as widespread destruction by the flood has left more than 70,000 people directly affected, rendering them homeless.

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“Everyone is well aware about the Bhotekoshi flood, which has brought a huge effect in our country, which ranges from economic to humanitarian effects. It is also because of the climate change and climate crisis. Unfortunately, it is because of the human activities; to convey awareness and express solidarity and to convey message of condolence to the bereaved, we have gathered here. I would like to convey the message to the whole world that climate justice is really important as the climate crisis is pressing hard; if we don’t stop it today, the future that is in our hands, yesterday’s Bhotekoshi flood might be a small event, but in the future a big incident might occur,” Sunisha Gurung, one of the participating climate activists, told ANI.

In the August flood, the settlements in high-lying slopes bordering Tibet were completely washed out by the intensity of the flood that accelerated following the sudden outburst of a glacier. The Timure and Syafru Besi, the major settlements, have been wiped clean by the flash flood that swept through with intensity. About Five Billion US Dollars is expected to be required for the reconstruction of the infrastructure, which is expected to take at least a decade to complete.

The flood struck riverside settlements in Rasuwa district on the morning of Aug. 26, rapidly affecting neighbouring areas including Nuwakot and Dhading. Infrastructure losses underscore the scale of the event. Eight operating hydropower projects (281 MW) and four under construction (388 MW) were damaged, disrupting 431.1 MW of generation capacity.

Major sections of the Galchhi–Betrawati–Rasuwagadhi road and the Prithvi Highway were destroyed or heavily damaged, along with 48 suspension bridges and 31 motorable bridges. (ANI)

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