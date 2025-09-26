"Democrats want to shut government down," says US President Trump on looming shutdown battle

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) accused Democrats of being responsible for a possible government shutdown.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump said, "Democrats want to shut [government] down, and they want to shut it down because they want to give billions -- ultimately trillions -- of dollars to illegal migrants."

"These people are crazy... They're the ones that are shutting down government," he added.

Amid these accusations, cracks are beginning to appear in the Senate Democratic caucus over whether to oppose a seven-week clean government funding bill passed by the House, The Hill reported, as Trump's threat to lay off thousands of federal workers shifts the political calculus on a potential shutdown.

According to The Hill, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has maintained he will not back the House-approved GOP stopgap. Schumer, who faces a possible 2028 primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has taken a firm stance against the measure. However, centrist members of his caucus are exploring options to prevent a shutdown that could disrupt federal operations next week.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who will retire at the end of 2026, has been reaching out to Republican colleagues to find common ground. She told Semafor in an interview, "a number of ways" exist to avert a shutdown "that should satisfy both sides." Shaheen further noted, "I'm not going to draw a line in the sand and say it's got to be this way or that way."

Democratic insiders told The Hill that Trump's warning to use a shutdown as grounds to order agencies to dismiss employees from programs "not consistent with the president's priorities" has intensified concerns. While Schumer dismissed the White House memo directing agencies to consider reduction in force notices, he warned such moves would ultimately fail. "This is nothing new and has nothing to do with funding the government. Their unnecessary firings will either be overturned in court or the administration will end up hiring the workers back, just like they did as recently as today," he said.

Still, Democrats are weighing the risks of a conservative-leaning Supreme Court siding with Trump. Earlier this week, the court cleared the way for Trump to remove Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter and signalled openness to reconsidering precedent on executive authority over independent agencies.

A Senate GOP aide confirmed bipartisan talks are taking place beyond the Democratic leadership. "There is a small handful of intelligent Democrats who don't want to see the government shut down [and] are working behind the scenes," the aide said, adding that Republicans are not ready to concede significant ground.

At least eight Democratic senators would need to break from Schumer to secure passage of the funding stopgap. Republicans hold 53 seats, though Senator Rand Paul has pledged to oppose the measure over concerns it sustains high spending levels.

Senator Lisa Murkowski opposed the House GOP bill last week and has raised concerns about expiring health insurance premium subsidies. She indicated she could support a clean resolution if it carried bipartisan backing.

Other Democratic senators remain undecided. Senator John Fetterman voted in favor of the measure last week, though it failed 44-48. Retiring lawmakers including Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin and Senator Gary Peters are seen as potential swing votes. Senators Maggie Hassan, Kirsten Gillibrand, Angus King, and Catherine Cortez Masto are also viewed as pivotal.

The Hill noted that Senate Majority Leader John Thune is expected to bring the House-passed stopgap back to the Senate floor next week, setting up a critical showdown as the funding deadline approaches. (ANI)

