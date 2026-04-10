"Demonstrated to some countries how to work with interceptors": Zelenskyy on deepening its defence cooperation in Middle East

Kyiv [Ukraine], April 10 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said Ukraine is deepening its defence cooperation in the Middle East, deploying military experts, demonstrating advanced drone interception capabilities, and securing long-term security agreements with multiple countries in the region.

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian specialists, including experts in interceptor drones and electronic warfare, have been sent to several countries to help strengthen air defence systems and share battlefield experience.

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"We sent our military experts to the Middle East, including specialists in interceptor drones and electronic warfare. We demonstrated to some countries how to work with interceptors," he said.

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We sent our military experts to the Middle East, including specialists in interceptor drones and electronic warfare. We demonstrated to some countries how to work with interceptors. Did we destroy Iranian “shaheds?” Yes, we did. Did we do it in just one country? No, in several.… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 10, 2026

Highlighting the operational success, he added, "Did we destroy Iranian "shaheds?" Yes, we did. Did we do it in just one country? No, in several. And in my view, this is a success."

Zelenskyy stressed that the initiative was not limited to training exercises but involved real-time operational support. "This was not about a training mission or exercises, but about support in building a modern air defense system that can actually work," he said.

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He noted that countries cooperating with Ukraine saw rapid capabilities. "In those countries that opened up their air defense systems to us, our experts were able to very quickly advise how to make those systems stronger. In some cases, we directly shared our experience in actual defence," he said, adding that the effort " has had a very positive outcome, and it commands respect for Ukraine."

The Ukrainian President also pointed to technological advancements in counter-drone warfare. "We also shot down drones with jet engines. This is a very good signal, I think. We showed that this works. Now it is only a matter of time before we begin mass production of interceptors that will destroy drones with jet engines."

Expanding on broader strategic engagement, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine has entered into long-term defence arrangements with partner countries in the region. "We have arranged ten-year agreements with three countries. Ukrainian companies will work with the armed forces of these countries to protect specific facilities," he said.

We have arranged ten-year agreements with three countries. Ukrainian companies will work with the armed forces of these countries to protect specific facilities. My task is to negotiate volumes, services, and types of weaponry. Security talks are currently underway with Oman, and… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 10, 2026

He added that negotiations are ongoing with additional Gulf nations. "Security talks are currently underway with Oman, and we are also in discussions with Kuwait and Bahrain - this is in addition to the countries we have already reached agreements with," he said.

Zelenskyy highlighted that these agreements are structured as mutually beneficial partnerships rather than conventional transactions. "In return for our support and expertise, we will receive various things. In some cases, it involves interceptors to protect our energy infrastructure; in others, there are financial arrangements," he said.

He underlined the importance of these arrangements for Ukraine's energy resilience. "All of this will strengthen our energy stability - we have agreements in place for a year. There are also supplies of oil and diesel for Ukraine," he noted.

Detailing the scope of cooperation, Zelenskyy said, " In some cases, we receive crude oil that will be delivered to refineries in Europe for processing. In others, we are talking about finished products - diesel."

Summing up the strategic approach, he added, " So in essence, we are helping strengthen their security in exchange for contributions to our country's resilience - and this is far more than simply receiving money." (ANI)

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