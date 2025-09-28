Denmark bans civilian drones ahead of EU summit after security alerts

Copenhagen [Denmark], September 28 (ANI): Denmark has imposed a temporary ban on civilian drones across its airspace ahead of a European Union summit, following reported sightings of drones near multiple military sites, Al Jazeera reported.

The restriction will remain in effect from Monday through Friday, coinciding with Denmark's hosting of European leaders as part of its rotating presidency of the EU.

"We are currently in a difficult security situation, and we must ensure the best possible working conditions for the armed forces and the police when they are responsible for security during the EU summit," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Al Jazeera, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that "several capacities" had been deployed after the drone sightings but declined to specify the type of deployment, the number of drones involved, or the exact locations.

The latest incident followed NATO's announcement that it would bolster its Baltic Sea mission with additional surveillance assets and at least one air-defence frigate. The move came after what officials described as drone incursions over Danish territory.

Copenhagen Airport had already been closed earlier this week for several hours after large drones were spotted overhead. Within days, five smaller Danish airports -- both military and civilian -- were also temporarily shut down, Al Jazeera reported.

The Danish transportation ministry explained the rationale behind the broad ban. "All civilian drone flying in Danish airspace will be prohibited ... to remove the risk that enemy drones can be confused with legal drones and vice versa," the statement said.

Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen added, "We cannot accept that foreign drones create uncertainty and disturbances in society, as we have experienced recently. At the same time, Denmark will host EU leaders in the coming week, where we will have extra focus on security." He also warned that violating the prohibition could result in a fine or imprisonment of up to two years.

Denmark is set to host EU leaders on Wednesday, followed by a summit on Thursday of the 47-member European Political Community, established in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, to foster wider European cooperation.

Danish leaders have described the recent drone activity as part of a "hybrid attack." While stopping short of naming a culprit, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has pointed to Moscow as the primary "country that poses a threat to European security." The Kremlin has denied responsibility.

Al Jazeera noted that NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte recently said Russian involvement could not be ruled out, though Russia has rejected the charge.

A German air defence frigate arrived in Copenhagen on Sunday to reinforce airspace monitoring during the upcoming summits.

The incidents come amid heightened regional tensions, with Estonia accusing Russia last week of violating its airspace with three MiG-31 fighter jets, before NATO scrambled Italian aircraft to escort them out. Russia has denied the claim.

At the United Nations on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticised Western allegations as "scaremongering" about the threat of a wider war. "Russia is being accused of almost planning to attack NATO and EU countries. President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly debunked these provocations," Lavrov said. (ANI)

