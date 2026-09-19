Denmark confirms planned US-Greenland Arctic security agreement, says pact recognises sovereignty, self-determination

Copenhagen [Denmark], September 19 (ANI): Denmark, Greenland and the United States are expected to sign an agreement next week aimed at strengthening security in the Arctic and North Atlantic, with Denmark saying the pact will recognise the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination.

According to an official statement issued by the Danish government, the three governments are expected to sign the agreement on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The agreement will enter into force after the completion of the necessary national parliamentary procedures.

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The announcement comes shortly after US President Donald Trump said he had reached what he described as an “Infinite Life” Agreement with Denmark and Greenland, claiming it would give the United States permanent control over security and other security-related needs in Greenland.

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Trump said the agreement would enable the US to take measures necessary to secure and defend Greenland and the United States, and announced plans to develop a large US military presence in Greenland.

However, Denmark's description of the expected agreement focuses on strengthened security cooperation in the Arctic and North Atlantic and explicitly refers to Greenland's position within the Kingdom of Denmark.

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Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen welcomed the planned agreement, saying it would strengthen security for Greenland, Denmark, the United States and the wider Western alliance.

“It is joyous that we are about to make an agreement that will ensure and strengthen the security of Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States, and the Western Alliance,” Nielsen said, according to the Danish government statement.

He added that the agreement recognises Greenland's interests and its place in international cooperation.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also welcomed the expected agreement, saying it would strengthen common security in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

“I am glad that we are about to make a great agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the United States. An agreement which strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic Area and therefore is great for NATO and Europe as well,” Frederiksen said.

She stressed that the agreement would also recognise “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination.”

The Danish government said there would be no further comments on the agreement at this stage.The expected pact comes amid heightened international attention on Greenland's strategic position in the Arctic. Trump has repeatedly highlighted the territory's importance to US security and has previously argued that Greenland should come under US control.

The development also follows increased European engagement with Greenland. Earlier this month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a 200-million-euro Global Gateway investment package for Greenland covering 2026 and 2027.

The package is intended to support cooperation in areas including education, fisheries, digital connectivity, hydropower, critical raw materials, housing, sustainable tourism and small businesses.

The European Union, Denmark and Greenland also signed a joint declaration aimed at strengthening their partnership and EU engagement in Greenland and the Arctic. (ANI)

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