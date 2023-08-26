Denmark to make Quran burning illegal

Copenhagen, August 25

The Danish government on Friday said it would propose a law that would make it illegal to desecrate any holy book in Denmark, where a recent string of public desecrations of the Quran had sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.

“The Bill will make it punishable, for example, to burn the Quran or the Bible in public,” said Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard. Denmark has been viewed as a country that facilitates insult of the cultures, religions and traditions of others, the government said. — Agencies