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Home / World / Department of Commerce organises Awareness Session on EU CBAM regulations for exporters

Department of Commerce organises Awareness Session on EU CBAM regulations for exporters

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ANI
Updated At : 04:48 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) and the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), organised an Awareness Session on European Union Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (EU CBAM) Regulations for Exporters at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

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According to an official release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the session was attended by around 100 participants, including exporters and industry stakeholders, and aimed at enhancing awareness and preparedness among Indian exporters regarding the evolving regulatory requirements under CBAM.

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The technical sessions provided participants with an overview of the EU CBAM framework, its applicability and covered products, obligations for exporters, calculation of embedded emissions, data collection and reporting requirements, and accreditation and verification mechanisms.

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Practical case studies relating to the iron and steel and aluminium sectors were also discussed to provide exporters with a better understanding of the application of the requirements in practice.

As per a release, the session provided an interactive platform for exporters and industry representatives to understand the regulatory and technical aspects of CBAM and seek clarifications on issues relating to compliance and reporting.

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The discussions highlighted the importance of timely awareness and preparedness as sustainability-related regulatory requirements increasingly become relevant to international trade.

Addressing the session, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Amit Verma, emphasised the importance of ensuring that Indian exporters are adequately informed and prepared to meet emerging sustainability-related requirements in international markets. He highlighted the Department's efforts to create awareness among exporters and facilitate a better understanding of emerging regulatory requirements.

He reiterated that the Department remains engaged with industry and relevant stakeholders and is working towards addressing concerns and facilitating practical and workable solutions for Indian exporters.

Providing the context for the session, CEO, NABCB, N Venkateswaran, highlighted the importance of a credible accreditation and verification ecosystem in building confidence in emissions-related data and supporting compliance with CBAM requirements, a release said.

Chairman, EEPC, Pankaj Chadha, highlighted the importance of awareness and preparedness across the export value chain, including the availability of appropriate emissions-related data from suppliers and other stakeholders. He also emphasised the need for effective verification mechanisms to facilitate compliance by Indian exporters.

The Department of Commerce reaffirmed its continued engagement with exporters, industry associations and relevant institutions to build awareness and capacity on emerging sustainability-related trade regulations and facilitate Indian industry's preparedness for evolving global market requirements.

The session concluded with a question-and-answer session and interaction with industry and exporters, providing participants an opportunity to seek clarifications on various aspects of EU CBAM and its implementation, a release added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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