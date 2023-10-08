Deportation of Afghans may lead to rights violations, UN warns Pak

Islamabad, October 7

Forcibly deporting Afghans from Pakistan could lead to severe human rights violations, including separation of families and deportation of minors, the United Nations (UN) warned on Saturday.

Pakistan recently announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return to their home countries by October 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion.

The government denies targeting Afghans and says the focus was on people who are in the country illegally, regardless of their nationality. It said it was setting up a hotline and offering rewards to people who tip off authorities about such migrants. “Such crackdown would have serious implications for all who have been forced to leave the country and may face serious protection risks upon return,” it said. — AP

#human rights #Pakistan