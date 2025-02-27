Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces attends Partners Forum 2025

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 27(ANI/WAM): Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and a number of senior officers and officials attended the "Partners Forum 2025", organised by the Ministry of Defence, represented by the National and Reserve Service Authority, at the Earth Hotel in the capital, Abu Dhabi, under the slogan "Partners for Success".

The forum came to confirm the importance of integrating institutional efforts between the National Service and Reserve Authority and its strategic partners.

In the beginning, Brigadier Hamad Khalifa Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, delivered an opening speech in which he affirmed the wise leadership's full support for the National and Reserve Service Program. He praised the diligent follow-up of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, "may God protect him," of the program since the issuance of the Federal National and Reserve Service Law No. (6) of 2014, appreciating His Highness's approach, which is based on the principle that building nations begins with building people.

At the conclusion of the forum, the Authority honored a number of its partners who played a pivotal role in achieving the program's vision, most notably the category of entities implementing training inside and outside the armed forces, emphasizing the importance of the role played by this category. (ANI/WAM)

