'Detainment of Indian national' at Newark airport raised with US Embassy: Sources

'Detainment of Indian national' at Newark airport raised with US Embassy: Sources

ANI
Updated At : 10:25 PM Jun 10, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A day after the Indian consulate in New York said that it is in touch with local authorities over social media posts claiming an Indian national was facing difficulties in the US, the government has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The sources said India's Embassy in Washington DC has also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details.

"Reference social media post claiming that an Indian national was detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey, the Ministry has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi. Our Embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details," a source said.

Advertisement

"We have so far have not received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which he was restrained, the flight he had to board or boarded and his final destination. We continue to follow up on the matter," the source added.

A viral video purportedly showed a person being held on the ground by two individuals.

Advertisement

The Indian Consulate General in New York said in a post on Monday that it is in touch with the local authorities.

"We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian Nationals," the post said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

