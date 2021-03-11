Devasahayam 1st Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope

PTI

Vatican City, May 15

Devasahayam Pillai, who embraced Christianity in the 18th century, today became the first Indian layman to be declared a saint by Pope Francis who used the impressive canonisation ceremony here to renew his appeal to world leaders that they may be “protagonists of peace and not of war”.

Pope Francis (85) canonised Blessed Devasahayam during the Canonisation Mass held in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican attended by over 50,000 faithful from all over the world as well as government delegations honouring the 10 new saints.

Devasahayam was born on April 23, 1712, as Neelakanta Pillai into a Hindu Nair family at Nattalam in Kanyakumari, which was part of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom

Devasahayam, who took the name ‘Lazarus’, was declared Blessed on December 2, 2012, in Kottar, 300 years after his birth

Devasahayam was recommended for the process of Beatification by the Vatican in 2004, at the request of the Kottar diocese, Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

A miracle attributed to Devasahayam was recognised by Pope Francis in 2014, clearing the path to his canonisation in 2022. Devasahayam was born on April 23, 1712, as Neelakanta Pillai into a Hindu Nair family at Nattalam in Kanyakumari district, which was part of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom. “While preaching, he insisted on the equality of all, despite caste differences. This aroused the hatred of the higher classes, and he was arrested in 1749. He received the crown of martyrdom when he was shot on January 14, 1752,” a note prepared by the Vatican had said.