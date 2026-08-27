"Devastating incident has taught us a very deep and long-term lesson," says former PM Jhala Nath Khanal on Nepal floods

By Ayushi Agarwal

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Kathmandu [Nepal], August 27 (ANI): Nepal is currently grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis following catastrophic flash floods along the Bhote Koshi River that have resulted in extensive destruction across multiple districts, leaving widespread displacement, severe infrastructure damage, and an ongoing loss of life, as security agencies, local authorities, and health services fully mobilise for round-the-clock search, rescue, evacuation, and relief operations amidst ongoing downstream flood monitoring.

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In an interview with ANI, senior Nepalese leader and former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal assessed the gravity of the disaster, stating, "The flood that occurred in Nepal is not a general flood but it's a flash flood and it's very dangerous. Actually, it devastated a lot of things in Nepal. For example, when it entered the Nepal border, it flew through Roshwar district, Noakot district, Daring district and Chitwan district and even Gorkha district too. So a lot of settlements were there, thousands of people were settling there and the destruction and about 14 hydropower projects have been damaged very much and 160 people have been killed up to 8 according to the information and more than 500 people are missing."

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Detailing the severe logistical hurdles hindering ongoing search and rescue missions on the ground, the former Prime Minister added, "Many tourists were also there, many Indian tourists also were there. So the information is collecting right now but actual information still has to come because of the very difficult time, difficult period. It's a rainy season in that area and it's very foggy too and the whole structure, particularly the road structure has been destroyed. About 32 kilometres of road has been destroyed and all communication has been disrupted. There is no communication. That's why it's very difficult to provide the rescue work also. For that purpose, the government has been mobilising everything."

Providing the latest updated administrative figures as verification continues, Nepal Embassy sources stated, "So far, 175 bodies have been recovered, while many people, both locals and tourists, are still missing. According to the latest available information, 476 people from 28 countries have been reported missing. These figures remain subject to verification as search and rescue operations continue."

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Outlining the current administrative focus, the briefing from Nepal Embassy sources added, "At this stage, our immediate priority is to save lives and support search and rescue, evacuation and relief efforts in the affected areas. In view of the extensive damage caused by the floods, the Government will continue to assess the situation and emerging needs on the ground and, where necessary, communicate specific requirements for assistance through established official channels."

Expressing profound gratitude for swift international support following telephone talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese leadership alongside the dispatch of emergency Indian relief flights, Khanal remarked, "Yeah, India is our close neighbour. That's why India responded very primarily. For that reason, I would like to extend on behalf of Nepalese people a very deep thanks to Indian government and the Indian people also. We have already got those aid and then it's going to be distributed through the helicopter, et cetera, et cetera."

Stepping up its swift disaster relief efforts following the catastrophe, India on Thursday dispatched a second aircraft carrying 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid, essential medicines, and food packets to Nepal.

Confirming the development on X, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar reaffirmed New Delhi's steadfast solidarity with Kathmandu, stating, "A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal." Emphasising ongoing bilateral coordination, EAM Jaishankar added, "India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts."

This latest aerial consignment builds upon an initial 10-tonne shipment delivered on Wednesday.

Demonstrating active diplomatic engagement on the ground, India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, formally handed over the relief materials to Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel. The comprehensive assistance package is designed to bring critical relief to communities grappling with widespread inundation, structural damage, and displacement.

Highlighting India's overarching diplomatic stance, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that New Delhi stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Nepal, maintaining a firm resolve to extend all necessary backing.

Reflecting on long-term disaster management and regional cooperation in the wake of the tragedy, Khanal emphasised, "Actually, this type of devastating event had not occurred and we had not expected it. This type of incident, there was information system. It is not only the internal problem of Nepal. It's a problem of Nepal, India, China, and South Asia. In general speaking, it's the problem of China and South Asia, actually. So we have to take a very deep lesson from this incident. It's a very big incident and this devastating incident has taught us a very deep and a very long term lesson for the people and government and countries around the Himalayan region."

The disaster, triggered by torrential monsoon rains, has severely ruptured vital infrastructure, homes, and agricultural belts, displacing thousands across several provinces as local disaster-management teams work round-the-clock to manage the unfolding crisis.

This humanitarian outreach firmly underlines India's enduring 'Neighbourhood First' policy, reflecting its consistent promptness in supporting regional partners during times of grave emergency. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)