Devotees immerse idols of Lord Bishwokarma with fanfare in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 18 (ANI): Carrying the idol down to the river bed, performing rituals asking for forgiveness and then immersing it into the river, Nepali metalsmiths bid adieu to lord Bishwokarma, god of architecture, artisans and scientists.

Advertisement

Dozens of idols of the gods' craftsman and architect of the gods were brought to the shore of the Bagmati River at Chovar gorge and then immersed in the water, bidding farewell.

Advertisement

"The Bishwokarma bisarjan follows the Hindu tradition of worshipping lord Bishwokarma, we cannot keep him at our place for long period of time, the next day of Bishwokarma Pooja we come and immerse the idol in the Bagmati river," Ratnesh Sah, a Hindu devotee told ANI.

Bishwokarma is also the official builder of all the gods' palaces. According to Hindu mythology, he is the one who designed all the flying chariots of the gods and goddesses, and also designed and created weapons for them.

Advertisement

In the Mahabharata, the world's biggest epic, he is described as "The lord of the arts, executor of a thousand handicrafts, the carpenter of gods, most eminent of artisans, the fashioner of all ornaments and a great and immortal god."

"Through pranpratistha, we establish the idol of god Bishwokarma. We perform the rituals and then we carry him along with the ashan and immerse him in the Ganga (Bagmati) river," another devotee, Ram Jee Raut, told ANI.

There is a tradition of celebration of Biswakarma pooja on the ninth day of the Dashain festival, Navami in Nepal. Additionally, some also celebrate Biswakarma Puja on Diwali.

It is a worship and tribute to all those who invented the technology. It is a salute to all who worked in the field of physics for the betterment of people. Lord Biswakarma has four hands, wears a crown, wears lots of gold jewellery, and holds a water-pot, a book, a noose and a craftsman's tools in his hands.

Biwakarma puja is regarded as a time for workers and craftsmen to increase productivity and gain divine inspiration for creating novel products. The celebration is generally done within the factory premises or shop floor, office or workshops.

All the machineries are worshipped along with the worship of Biswakarma. People worship their vehicle along with machinery. Red and white cloth and holy threads are offered to machinery and vehicles. A picture of Biswakarma is taken out in procession in many parts of Nepal after the pooja is over.

People install a picture of lord Biswakarma at the corners of crossroads and put statues and idols of him in the corners of the street. Puja is also associated with the custom of flying kites. This occasion, in a way, also marks the start of the festive season that lasts till Dipawali.

Hindu mythology is full of Vishwakarma's many architectural wonders. Hindu mythology divides the whole era of this Earth into four Yugs (spans of time), Satya Yug, Treta Yug, Dwapar Yug and Kali Yuga. He had built several towns and palaces for the gods.

In Satya yuga, he built the Swarga Lok (heaven), the abode of the gods and demigods, where Lord Indra rules. Bishwakarma built the Lanka of Ravan in the Treta Yuga, the city of Dwarka in the Dwapar Yuga, and Hastinapur and Indraprastha in the Kali Yuga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)