Dhaka witness annual mass departure as Eid approaches; transport networks face nationwide pressure

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 19 (ANI): With Eid-ul-Fitr just a day away, Bangladesh is witnessing its annual mass departure from Dhaka, as millions of people head home to celebrate with their families, placing increasing strain on road, rail, river, and air transport systems, Dhaka Tribune reported.

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According to Dhaka Tribune, since early yesterday, shortly after sehri, passenger traffic has surged across the city's major transport hubs. While Dhaka has yet to grind to a halt, the thinning crowds at key locations indicate the start of the seasonal exodus.

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Bus travel continues to dominate, carrying the majority of homebound passengers. Observations at Mohakhali, Gabtali, and Kalyanpur terminals suggested a smooth start, with most buses leaving on schedule and without the severe congestion seen in previous years.

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As per Dhaka Tribune, passengers said ticket access has improved, thanks to expanded online booking options and better coordination among operators. Some, however, reported paying Tk50-Tk100 extra for tickets purchased at the counter.

Transport operators remain cautious, noting that overall ticket sales have not yet met expectations amid fuel supply uncertainties and changing travel patterns. They warned that the true challenge will come in the final days before Eid, when congestion at major highway bottlenecks could intensify sharply, Dhaka Tribune said.

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However, railways remain a preferred mode for many travellers due to safety and comfort, though demand far exceeds capacity. Platforms at Kamalapur Railway Station were crowded from early morning, with families waiting alongside luggage, a familiar Eid scene. Officials reported that major intercity trains--including Dhumketu, Parabat, Nil Sagar, and Sonar Bangla Express--were departing on time, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"Ensuring schedule discipline is our top priority right now," said Dhaka Division Railway Manager ABM Kamruzzaman, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Dhaka Tribune reported that despite efforts, overcrowding continues to be a problem, with many passengers forced to travel without seats. Authorities acknowledged that maintaining safety measures is challenging under such high demand.

Waterways are also crucial for travellers in the southern districts. Launch terminals, particularly Sadarghat, are already crowded. The Dhaka-Bhola route is in especially high demand, with cabin tickets sold out weeks in advance and vessels nearly at full capacity. Officials said additional launches are ready to be deployed if necessary, with around 500,000 passengers expected during the Eid period, Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to Dhaka Tribune, domestic air travel is growing but remains limited to a smaller segment. Flights from Dhaka to Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jessore, and Saidpur are near full, with extra services added. Higher fares continue to restrict wider usage.

Authorities have increased security across all major transport hubs, with law enforcement monitoring terminals and stations to ensure passenger safety, Dhaka Tribune reported.

As buses, trains, launches, and flights carry travellers out of the city, Dhaka slowly empties, marking the start of the annual Eid migration. For millions, the journey home is both a necessity and an emotional return to family. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)