Dharamshala: Tibetans in exile hold candlelight vigil over death of religious leader in custody

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Tibetans in exile held a candlelight vigil on Friday in Dharamshala to mourn the death of Tibetan religious leader Tulku Humkar Dorje Rinpoche, who died under suspicious circumstances in the custody of Chinese authorities in Vietnam.

An activist from the International Tibet Network, Lobsang Yangtso, told ANI that the vigil was organised by four Tibetan NGOs in remembrance of Humkar Dorje.

They alleged China's involvement in the death of the religious leader and called for the investigation by the Vietnamese government on the matter as well as the release of Rinpoche's body to his family.

"Four Tibetan NGOs are organising a candlelight vigil in Dharamsala in remembrance of Tulku Hungkar Dorje, who died in Vietnam. They alleged that China has influence over that and it is because of the Chinese pressure and involvement. We believe that Rinpoche has died under those circumstances. With this candlelight vigil, we are also asking the Vietnamese government to release the body of Rinpoche to his family and to carry out a thorough investigation," Yangtso said.

Nawang Chodon, programme coordinator of Students for a Free Tibet, said, "We have gathered here for the remembrance of Tulku Hungkar Dorje, and we are here to call for an immediate investigation of his suspicious death in Vietnamese custody. He was a highly respected spiritual leader. He was an educationist, and he was known for his dedication to conserving and preserving the Tibetan identity through education and social services."

When asked how he died, Chodon stated, "That's the main question we are asking. We need a clear investigation from the Vietnamese government. One thing we know is that he was arrested by the Vietnamese police and Chinese agents."

Tulku Hungkar Dorje was arrested on March 25 at his residence in Saigon, Vietnam, in a joint operation by local police and Chinese agents. He was transferred to a public security office on March 28 and died on March 29. The incident has raised concerns over cross-border security operations, transnational repression, and human rights issues. (ANI)

