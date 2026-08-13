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Home / World / Dharamshala: Tibetans in-exile hold Tattoo protest against China's Ethnic Unity Law

Dharamshala: Tibetans in-exile hold Tattoo protest against China's Ethnic Unity Law

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ANI
Updated At : 02:58 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): On the 42nd Day Commemoration of Lobga Rangzen, the Tibetan Youth Congress organised a unique and symbolic protest action, 'Tibet Tattoo Protest' in Dharamshala.

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In protest against China's Ethnic Unity Law, Lobga Rangzen self-immolated on 2nd of July, just a day after China implemented this law. Martyr Lobga set himself on fire in front of the headquarters of the United Nations, and Tibetans all over the world have been holding protests and campaigns since then.

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Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) is also observing a worldwide chain protest and, in Dharamshala, is holding a chain hunger strike, which is on its 26th day as of Thursday. The TYC is holding various types of campaigns to condemn China's Ethnic Unity Law. In this context, the Tibet Tattoo protest initiative aims to transform remembrance into a lasting symbol of solidarity, ensuring that the message of Lobga Rangzen lives on for the cause of a free Tibet.

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Tenzin Dhesal, spokesperson of Tibetan Youth Congress, told ANI, "It marks the 42nd day since Lobga Rangzen self-immolated in front of United Nations, and the Tibetan Youth Congress have organised different kinds of non-violent protests across the world. Today, we have organised a tattoo-making protest in front of the main temple, Tsuglagkhang, in Dharamsala, and we are trying to convey a message that the sacrifice of the recent self-immolation can't be erased from the world and the United Nations' history; similarly, a tattoo can't be erased from our body. So it is a tribute to Lobga Rangzen, who fought for the so-called Chinese ethnic unity law, and we want the United Nations to speak up for the cause of Tibet."

As a tribute to Lobga Rangzen's sacrifice for Tibet and its independence, the participants received Tibet-related tattoos bearing messages and symbols representing the struggle for Tibetan independence, national identity, unity and resistance against China's ongoing repression in Tibet.

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Rangzen Dhondup, a Tibetan activist, told ANI, "The Tibetan Youth Congress has organised this tattoo-making protest, and I have come here for this. I have just made a tattoo on my arm, 'Rangzen' which means 'Free Tibet'. We will continue our flight till we get our country back from China. This tattoo will always remind me that we have a cause to live, and it will also inspire others..."

Sonam Topdhen, another Tibetan activist, told ANI, "They have organised this tattoo, making a protest in memory of Lobga Rangzen, who set himself on fire on the second of July in front of the headquarters of the United Nations in New York. They are also observing a hunger strike and have come here to join this campaign, so I made this tattoo on my arm, which is visible to everyone. The tattoo says 'Rangzen ', which means 'Free Tibet'. This action is in solidarity, and particularly after this self-immolation, there is a growing sense of urgency among the Tibetan community, and I want to join them to go on with this moment." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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