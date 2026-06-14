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Home / World / Dhurandhar's Nice!: French President highlights talks with PM Modi with 'Aari aari'

Dhurandhar's Nice!: French President highlights talks with PM Modi with 'Aari aari'

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ANI
Updated At : 09:43 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has feverishly gripped French President Emmanuel Macron too, as he used the hit track 'Aari Aari' to surmise the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nice.

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The X post with the hit track was preceded by a post wherein Macron said, "France has all the assets: it lacks neither talent nor energy!"

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The song talks of merging of souls and shifting of the winds, corresponding to India-France ties in the backdrop of major churn in geopolitics.

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Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with Macron, at Villa Kerylos, in Nice earlier today. This was the first meeting of the two leaders since the elevation of India-France ties to the level of 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' earlier this year.

The two leaders held extensive discussions covering diverse aspects of bilateral relations. They expressed satisfaction at the excellent growth and depth of bilateral defence collaboration across all domains and agreed to further intensify it with focus on co-design, co-development and co-production of defence platforms and advanced technologies. Both leaders noted the rich legacy of cooperation in the space sector and discussed furthering collaboration in human spaceflight and space situational awareness.

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They also discussed ways to expand private sector collaboration in space. In civil nuclear energy, they noted that India's SHANTI Act creates new opportunities for collaboration, including on small and advanced modular reactors.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, where the two leaders greeted each other with a hug and a handshake.

Technology and innovation took centre stage as PM Modi and President Macron jointly inaugurated the landmark Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave.

The high-profile event, which brings together top innovation startups from India, France and the world, marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing 'India-France Year of Innovation' and underscores the rapidly expanding tech partnership between the two nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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