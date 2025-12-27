Sukkur [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday flagged what they described as contradictory signals from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on holding talks with the government, underlining that democracy can move forward only through "dialogue and not deadlock", Dawn reported.

The remarks came a day after Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would decide on initiating talks once PTI clarifies its position.

PM Shehbaz had earlier extended an offer for dialogue with the opposition earlier this week, according to Dawn.

While PTI rejected talks with the government on the directions of its founder Imran Khan, the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), of which PTI is a part, expressed willingness to engage in negotiations.

PML-N leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, made these remarks while speaking to the media in Sukkur.

The delegation was en route to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the 18th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Highlighting what he called PTI's conflicting stance, Chaudhry said, "On one hand, they (PTI) say we should hold dialogue and then on the other hand, Aleema Khan says anyone in favour of dialogue can not be a part of the party," Dawn reported.

Responding to questions on talks and speculation about the PTI founder's possible transfer to Balochistan, Sanaullah maintained, "As a political party, we believe that democracy is advanced through dialogue, not deadlock, which is why both PML-N and PPP have always tried to ensure that all political parties sit down and resolve their political issues through dialogue."

He added, however, "the PTI founder has had this attitude since 2011 and then from 2018-2022 and now in 2025 [...] he does not believe in political dialogue".

Addressing restrictions on visitation, Sanaullah said, "No one can be allowed to plan chaos and anarchy in the country," alleging that the PTI founder had been doing so through his "meetings, messaging and tweets".

He further said the PTI founder was "badmouthing the political leadership" and that the ban on meetings was "in accordance with the law", Dawn reported.

"As for dialogue, we have always remained ready; we still are. If they want to talk, that's fine; if they don't, it's their decision," he added.

Referring to court proceedings on visitation, Sanaullah said PTI's Salman Akram Raja had assured the court that the party would not hold press conferences or issue any "political messaging" after meetings.

"But now they are going against their own statement," he said.

Sanaullah also said the PTI founder's trials were being conducted in jail rather than courtrooms because his "protection remained a top priority for the government".

On the issue of talks, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq recalled that the prime minister had "repeatedly said that we are ready for dialogue".

"In my capacity as the NA speaker, I have also said that the office of speaker is available whenever you want to come and talk, but it seems they will have to make a decision," he said.

Expressing hope for progress, Sadiq said, "once the PTI agrees [...] some way forward can be found".

"They tell the media that they want to talk; there is an office available, they should come, and we will welcome them," he added.

The speaker also said the ruling coalition of PPP and PML-N "intended to play a long innings" and aimed to "work towards the betterment of Pakistan."

Responding to speculation about a 28th Constitutional Amendment, Sadiq said he had "no knowledge of such a plan".

"There is no discussion or debate in the house about it," he said.

Earlier this month, during the second and final day of a "national conference" held by the opposition alliance TTAP on December 21, participants agreed that the door to dialogue must never be closed in a democracy.

The same day, political leaders from across the spectrum, including ruling PML-N figures, called for dialogue and restraint to restore stability, warning that continued political confrontation was fuelling instability and violence, Dawn reported. (ANI)

