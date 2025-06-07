'Diaspora hopes one day PoK will become part of India': All-party delegation member Samik Bhattacharya in Berlin

Berlin [Germany], June 7 (ANI): BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya, a member of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Saturday highlighted the overwhelming enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora across the six countries visited by the delegation, noting their strong hope and belief that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will one day be reunited with India.

Following an interaction at a community event in Berlin, Bhattacharya stated that all the nations they visited condemned terrorism and supported India's fight against it.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among the Indian diaspora in the six countries we visited... They hope that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will become a part of India... All the countries we visited condemned terrorism and stand with India in the fight against terrorism," the BJP MP said.

Meanwhile, former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran noted the delegation's success in conveying India's message and gaining international support against terrorism, praising the unity and effectiveness of the MPs who were part of the delegation.

"Mission accomplished... It has been a hectic tour. Every day was critical. The objectives have been achieved. We visited all the major European capitals... We conveyed our message and got good responses... India's story has been understood. There is no pressure on India... They see India as a clear, emerging major global power... All credit goes to our Members of Parliament; they were fantastic... They were united in the message. I am very proud to be a part of this delegation," Saran stated.

Earlier, BJP MP and delegation leader Ravi Shankar Prasad described the visit to Germany to convey India's resolute and united stand against terrorism as highly successful, noting that Germany has condemned terrorism as well as expressed solidarity with India.

Following an interaction at a community event in Berlin, Prasad highlighted the enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora inspired by India's growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and emphasised that the delegation's concerns were heard across six countries, with their mission to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism gaining traction.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among Indians in Berlin. They are very inspired by India's growth story and the action taken by the country against terrorists under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Our visit to Germany has been very good. Germany has also condemned terrorism. We are very satisfied with the visit. We were given a lot of respect in the six countries we visited, and our concerns were heard, and our stance has been made clear," Prasad stated.

The delegation, led by Prasad, also includes BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Congress MP Amar Singh and Gulam Ali Khatana, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai and former Union Minister MJ Akbar.

The delegation arrived in Germany after concluding their visit to Belgium to convey India's resolute and united stand against terrorism. (ANI)

