DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Did Musk ask Trump to reverse new tariffs, here is what we know

Did Musk ask Trump to reverse new tariffs, here is what we know

Tesla has seen its quarterly sales drop sharply amid a backlash against Musk's work with a new 'Department of Government Efficiency'
article_Author
Reuters
Washington, Updated At : 12:17 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo of Musk and Trump.
Advertisement

Tech-billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made direct yet unsuccessful appeals to US President Donald Trump to reverse tariffs over the past weekend, Washington Post reported on Monday citing two people familiar with the matter.

This exchange marks the highest profile disagreement between the President and Musk, the report said. It follows Trump's unveiling of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the U.S. along with higher duties on dozens of other countries.

The White House and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Advertisement

Musk, a Trump adviser who has been working to eliminate wasteful U.S. public spending, called for zero tariffs between the US and Europe during a virtual interaction at a congress in Florence of Italy's right-wing, co-ruling League Party over the weekend.

Tesla has seen its quarterly sales drop sharply amid a backlash against Musk's work with a new "Department of Government Efficiency".

Advertisement

The company's shares are trading at $233.29 as of its last close on Monday, down over 42% since the beginning of the year.

Musk has previously said that the impact of US President Donald Trump's auto tariffs on Tesla is "significant." Economists say the tariffs could reignite inflation, raise the risk of a U.S. recession and boost costs for the average U.S. family by thousands of dollars - a potential liability for a president who campaigned on a promise to bring down the cost of living.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper