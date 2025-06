"Did not have any proof of effort to move into a nuclear weapon": IAEA Chief on Iran

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Embassy of Iran in India on Wednesday shared a statement made by the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) where he said that they (IAEA) did not have any proof that Iran is going to make nuclear weapons.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, admits that Iran was not going to make a nuclear weapon. "What we reported was that we did not have any proof of a systematic effort (by Iran) to move toward a nuclear weapon. "

The post featured an interview with Grossi to CNN, which was posted by Iranian Press TV.

In the interview, Director General Grossi answering the question on nuclear weapons in Iran said, "What we informed and what we reported was that we did not have, as in coincidence with some of the sources you mentioned there, that we did not have any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon."

According to a previous report by the Times of Israel citing Hebrew media, it was reported on Sunday that Israel discovered that Iranian scientists had conducted successful experiments in the design process of a nuclear weapon, bringing it weeks away from being able to produce a bomb.

Times of Israel reported that this "golden information" was presented by intelligence officials to the political leadership before the decision was made to carry out preemptive strikes on Friday, along with the concern that Israel didn't know everything and that Tehran could be at an even more advanced stage in building a nuclear bomb than the available information showed, Army Radio reported, citing unnamed security officials.

The US State Department on Tuesday (local time) reaffirmed the Trump administration's stance on Iran's nuclear program, emphasising that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Addressing a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that President Donald Trump's commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities has been consistent since taking office.

"Now with the conflict between Iran and Israel, President Trump is also clear that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon...The fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon is clear. As the white house reminds us, since taking office, President Trump has clearly stated that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon...," said Bruce.

The developments follow after Israel and Iran are trading strikes for a sixth day, with civilians in flashpoint areas facing waves of attacks. Israel's defence minister said the country plans on striking "very significant targets in Tehran."

Early Wednesday local time, explosions from incoming Iranian missiles were reported over Tel Aviv. (ANI)

