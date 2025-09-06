DT
Did Trump take PM Modi's 'Nobel' snub personally and responded with tariffs?

Did Trump take PM Modi's 'Nobel' snub personally and responded with tariffs?

US academic Terril Jones says Trump tried to position himself as a global peace negotiator, particularly by claiming he played a role in diffusing tensions between India and Pakistan
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:32 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
The fallout over the peace prize snub appears to have fed into broader policy decisions, including trade friction between the two countries.
Renowned American academic and journalist Professor Terril Jones has provided fresh insight into recent shifts in India-US relations under Donald Trump's second term as President.

In an interview with ANI, Jones explained how Trump’s personal ambitions—specifically his desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize—may have influenced his attitude toward India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Jones, Trump tried to position himself as a global peace negotiator, particularly by claiming he played a role in diffusing tensions between India and Pakistan. However, PM Modi strongly rejected the suggestion that India needed any external mediation, including from the United States.

“Trump had hoped PM Modi would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize. When that didn’t happen, he took it personally,” said Jones.

“And when Trump takes something personally, he tends to retaliate with tools he has at his disposal—like tariffs.”

Jones noted that Trump’s negotiating style is often aggressive—he makes high demands, then negotiates down while claiming victory. The fallout over the peace prize snub appears to have fed into broader policy decisions, including trade friction between the two countries.

Trump had previously taken credit for helping reduce hostilities between India and Pakistan following India's surgical strikes on terror camps. However, India has consistently denied any third-party involvement in its dealings with Pakistan.

On broader geopolitics, Jones highlighted the growing assertiveness of China under President Xi Jinping, particularly at multilateral platforms like the SCO Summit, where Modi received a notably warm welcome recently in Tianjin. This, he said, is part of a larger trend of realignment in global politics.

“Xi Jinping and Modi together represent nearly 3 billion people. They are increasingly showing the world that they have power and leverage, and they may not need the US unless it’s willing to engage on more favorable terms,” Jones said.

Inputs from ANI

