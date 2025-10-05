DT
Home / World / Diddy gets four years in jail for prostitution

Indian-origin judge Subramanian hands down verdict, orders $500K fine

AP
New York, Updated At : 02:03 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - 01/05/17 - Sean "Diddy" Combs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Sean Combs, alias Diddy, was sentenced on Friday to four years and two months in prison for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters, capping a sordid federal case that featured harrowing testimony and ended in a forceful reckoning for one of the most influential figures in hip-hop.

Since Combs has already served a year in jail, the sentence means that the 55-year-old could get out in about three years. While prosecutors sought a sentence of more than 11 years, his lawyers wanted him freed immediately and said the time behind bars had already forced his remorse and sobriety.

Combs was convicted in July of flying his girlfriends and male sex workers around the country to engage in drug-fuelled sexual encounters in multiple places and over many years. However, he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life.

“Why did it happen so long?” US District Judge Arun Subramanian asked as he handed down the sentence. “Because you had the power and the resources to keep it going, and because you weren’t caught.” Subramanian, who also fined Combs $5,00,000, the maximum allowed, praised the accusers who testified at trial. They effectively spoke for countless others who experienced abuse, the judge said, “You gave them a voice. You stood up to power.” Combs, sitting at the defence table, looked straight ahead as the judge spoke. He remained subdued afterward and appeared dejected, with none of the enthusiasm and smiles he displayed while interacting with his lawyers and family earlier in the day.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” he said to his family right before leaving the courtroom. Combs’ lawyers said they would appeal. “What we feel today is that the judge acted as a 13th juror, one we did not choose, and that he second guessed the jury’s verdict,” defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo said.

