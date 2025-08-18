Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict: EAM Jaishankar to Chinese Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Noting that differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict, External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday said that the basis for any positive momentum in bilateral ties with China is the ability to maintain peace in border areas.

In his opening remarks during the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar said that the visit of the Chinese leader to India provides the two countries with an opportunity to review the bilateral ties, and it is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest.

He said the bilateral talks will cover economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges.

"I would like to follow up on some particular concerns that I had brought up with you, when I visited China in July," Jaishankar said.

He said the visiting Chinese leader will be discussing border issues with India's Special Representative, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, tomorrow. It will be the 24th round of Talks between the Special Representatives of India and China.

"This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward," he said.

"When the world's two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed. We seek a fair, balanced and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia. Reformed multilateralism is also the call of the day," he added.

Jaishankar said that in the current environment, there is clearly the imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well.

"The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority. I look forward to our exchange of views. Overall, it is our expectation that our discussions would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China, one that serves both our interests and addresses our concerns," he said.

Jaishankar said that the two countries have seen a difficult period in ties and now seek to move ahead.

"Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides. In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," Jaishankar said.

"Today, our talks will cover economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges. I would like to follow up on some particular concerns that I had brought up with you, when I visited China in July," he added.

The ties between India and China had plunged after the actions of the Chinese military along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh that led to a standoff. The standoff began in April-May 2020, and there was some easing of tensions due to agreements on the disengagement of border troops from some friction points. However, some friction points remained. Ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit, India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, marking progress in easing tensions. The two countries have, in recent months, taken steps to improve their ties.

Jaishankar said the visit of the Chinese leader comes days before the SCO Summit that China is hosting in Tianjin.

"We have worked closely with the Chinese side during its Presidency. We wish you a successful Summit with strong outcomes and decisions," he said.

Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi on Monday on two-day visit. (ANI)

