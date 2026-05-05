Digital, power, and public health: India and Jamaica sign 3 MoUs during historic visit of EAM Jaishankar to fast-track bilateral cooperation

Kingston [Jamaica], May 5 (ANI): In a landmark diplomatic move, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar concluded the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian EAM to Jamaica this week (02-04 May 2026). The visit not only signalled a deepening of historical ties but also set a modern, action-oriented blueprint for India's engagement with the Caribbean.

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Dr Jaishankar's itinerary was anchored by delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith. The discussions reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identified new avenues for cooperation.

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The discussions culminated in the signing of three key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at future-proofing the partnership: health cooperation by enhancing medical infrastructure and expertise; renewable energy, through solarisation of the Hugh Lawson Shearer Building and media & communication on broadcasting cooperation.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Both sides also reviewed the status of implementation of existing agreements in digital transformation, culture, sports, and digital payments, and emphasised the importance of ensuring tangible outcomes.

As per the MEA, both sides acknowledged the completion and handover of the "Improving Rural Livelihoods" project in Kitson Town under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), which has directly benefited over 200 Jamaicans.

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India reaffirmed its support for Jamaica's recovery following Hurricane Melissa. EAM handed over 10 BHISHM emergency medical units and announced the supply of 30 dialysis units, along with 40 fishing boats with engines, 200 GPS devices, and related equipment. Both sides also explored the feasibility of establishing an Artisan Empowerment Hub in Jamaica to support livelihoods under the India-CARICOM development partnership framework.

MEA noted that both sides discussed expanding cooperation in priority sectors, including healthcare, infrastructure, digitalisation, agriculture, education, tourism, and capacity building. India reiterated its commitment through enhanced ITEC training slots, particularly for defence training, from 6 to 34 slots. They also discussed capacity building with ICCR scholarships, and digital learning platforms such as E-Vidyabharati and iGOT Karmyogi. They also agreed to strengthen trade, investment, and business linkages, including the mobility of skilled professionals.

The statement further highlighted that the two sides reaffirmed close coordination in multilateral fora, including on issues relating to the Global South, climate justice, climate finance, and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). India appreciated Jamaica's support for its candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2028-29. Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and reiterated the need for early finalisation of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

During the visit, EAM visited the Indian Arrival Memorial at Old Harbour and, along with Prime Minister Andrew Holness, jointly unveiled a plaque for the India-gifted electronic scoreboard at Sabina Park. He announced a contribution of JMD 2 million for the celebration of India Arrival Day on 10 May 2026. He also interacted with the business community and members of the Indian diaspora and participated in a public conversation at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

The MEA underlined how the visit marks an important milestone in further strengthening India-Jamaica relations and enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation. (ANI)

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