Washington, D.C. [US], June 19 (ANI): Former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Michael Rubin, has launched a strong critique against Pakistan, amid Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to the United States.

He expressed skepticism about Pakistan's true intentions and motivations and criticised US President Donald Trump saying, "Everyone sees Pakistan for what it is, except perhaps Donald Trump."

In an exclusive interview with ANI, he said, "... This is diplomatic rhetoric and not reality. Everyone sees Pakistan for what it is, except perhaps Donald Trump. While Donald Trump and the Commander of US Central Command may whisper sweet nothings into Pakistan's ears, it's because they want something from Pakistan."

Rubin alleged that Pakistan pretends to partner with the US to gain immunity and financial benefits, citing historical patterns. He said that US-Pakistan relations are transactional, with the US seeking cooperation on regional security issues, including the Israel-Iran conflict.

He also suggested that any possible US plan to infiltrate Iran or transport its nuclear materials post-conflict might involve Pakistan's cooperation--hinting that these could be part of the ongoing diplomatic discussions.

"When it comes to President Trump reaching out to Pakistan against the backdrop of the Israel-Iran conflict, the US position now is that Iran needs to surrender its nuclear program completely... Iran and Pakistan are competitors, even if sometimes they find themselves cooperating. It is in Pakistan's interests for Iran to give up their nuclear program...," Rubin told ANI.

These remarks coincide with developments on the ground, as Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, who is currently in the US, arrived at the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Rubin questioned why the US would pay Pakistan for aligning with its interests on Iran's nuclear program, suggesting that Pakistan's interests coincide with the US position. He noted that if Iran's nuclear program is to be eradicated, it may require US military involvement, and Pakistan might be asked to provide permission or support.

"If that is the case, we shouldn't pay Pakistan a single dollar for achieving what's in Pakistan's own interests. At the same time, if Iran's nuclear program is going to be eradicated, it may take the infiltration of US forces, and we may be gaining permission for that. If we are going to truck out Iran's nuclear supplies, following the conclusion of hostilities, those supplies need to go somewhere, and so perhaps there is some discussion that Pakistan could receive those supplies...," said Rubin.

Rubin expressed skepticism about Pakistan's intentions, stating that the country is acting insincerely to further its own interests. According to him, Pakistan is a "terrorist state" trying to avoid accountability.

"Ultimately, I think Pakistan is acting insincerely to further its own interests. Pakistan is a terrorist state, and it is scared to death that it's going to be held accountable for its terrorism. Traditionally, Pakistan tries to embrace the United States in some sort of diplomatic partnership, pretending that they are actually on the same page as the US in order to win immunity and also to gain hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars. I wouldn't be surprised if that is what Asim Munir is not doing now."

Meanwhile, overseas Pakistanis protested against Field Marshal Asim Munir outside an event at a hotel in Washington, DC. People shouted slogans "Pakistanio ke Qatil" and "Islamabad ke Qatil" while Munir was being welcomed at the event. While sharing the video of the protest on X, Pak Tehreek-e-Insaaf (Imran Khan's party) stated, "Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC are protesting outside the Four Seasons hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he's committed against the people of Pakistan." The video showed a screen which had Asim Munir's photo along with the message which read, "Mass Murderer Asim Munir", "Democracy dies when guns speak", and Asim Munir, your time is up. Pakistan will rise."

The last Pakistani military leader to meet a sitting US President was General Pervez Musharraf in 2001, who did so as the nation's head of state during his tenure as a military dictator. (ANI)

