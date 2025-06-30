DT
Home / World / Dire deportations: Pakistan to launch third phase of deporting Afghan refugees

Dire deportations: Pakistan to launch third phase of deporting Afghan refugees

ANI
Updated At : 05:30 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): Pakistan is set to begin the third phase of its Afghan refugee deportation drive on Monday, a move that could impact approximately 1.4 million registered Afghan nationals, according to a report by Khaama Press.

The move by Pakistan has triggered serious concern amongst humanitarian organisations and rights groups.

As per Khaama Press, the Ministry of Interior announced that the operation will begin following the expiration of the June 30 deadline for the voluntary return of registered Afghan refugees holding UNHCR-issued Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

It reported that the third phase is expected to affect approximately 1.4 million Afghan nationals currently residing in Pakistan.

Referring to official statements, Khaama Press noted that any Afghan refugee who fails to leave the country by the deadline will face forced removal. The announcement comes as Islamabad intensifies its deportation campaign that began in October 2023 and has already deported around one million Afghans in the last two rounds.

It reported that the Pakistani government had justified the crackdown on both undocumented individuals and registered refugees on the account of 'national security'.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from refugee advocates and human rights organisations, with many arguing that Pakistan's policy violates international norms and refugee protection agreements.

UN agencies, including UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), have cautioned that the mass return of refugees could overwhelm Afghanistan, and have thus urged Pakistan to halt deportations and have called for a coordinated international effort to support reintegration, provide essential services, and prevent further instability.

As per Khaama Press, the Afghan refugees in Pakistan have reported mistreatment and harassment by security forces. Some have described deportations as a source of income for corrupt police officials, alleging that some officers release detainees in exchange for bribes. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

