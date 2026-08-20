"Discussed progress across various dimensions" of bilateral ties: EAM Jaishankar meets Singapore PM Lawrence Wong

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, " A real pleasure to call on PM @LawrenceWongST of Singapore, along with Ministers @nsitharaman, @PiyushGoyal, and @JitinPrasada."

Advertisement

A real pleasure to call on PM @LawrenceWongST of Singapore, alongwith Ministers @nsitharaman, @PiyushGoyal, and @JitinPrasada Discussed the progress across various dimensions of India-Singapore relations. Value his thoughts on taking the partnership forward. 🇮🇳 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/RNC12FWW1Y — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 20, 2026

He said that in the meeting, all the ministers discussed the progress across various dimensions of bilateral ties. Jaishankar also said that he valued the Singaporean PM's thoughts on taking the ties forward.

Advertisement

He said, "Discussed the progress across various dimensions of India-Singapore relations. Value his thoughts on taking the partnership forward."

The Singaporean Prime Minister Wong, on the other hand, said that it was a "pleasure" to catch up with the ministers ahead of the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in Singapore.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "It was a pleasure to catch up with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, & Minister of State Jitin Prasada, ahead of the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in Singapore."

The Sitharaman-led delegation is taking part in the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) and the fourth India-Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR), aimed at further strengthening bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.

The meeting focused on accelerating the roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthening cooperation across key areas of mutual interest, the Ministry said.

"The leaders discussed the progress made in implementing the Roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across economic cooperation, digitalisation, connectivity, skills development and sustainability," it noted.

The fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), scheduled for August 20, will assess progress since the third roundtable held in New Delhi in August 2025 and explore new avenues to accelerate implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Roadmap, according to a joint statement by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Singapore was India's largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in FY2025-26, accounting for USD 19.8 billion in inflows, according to the Commerce Ministry. Cumulative FDI from Singapore reached USD 194.68 billion between April 2000 and March 2026.

Bilateral trade has also expanded significantly, rising from USD 6.7 billion in FY2004-05 to USD 36.1 billion in FY2025-26, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)