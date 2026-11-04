"Discussed various areas of economic cooperation": Foreign Secretary Misri meets Nepal Finance Minister Wagle

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 4 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle at the Ministry of Finance during his official visit to Nepal.

In a post on X, Nepal's Ministry of Finance said, "Foreign Secretary of India Shri Vikram Misri paid a courtesy call on Hon. Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle today at the Ministry of Finance. Shri Misri is currently on an official visit to Nepal."

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Foreign Secretary of India Shri Vikram Misri paid a courtesy call on Hon. Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle today at the Ministry of Finance. Shri Misri is currently on an official visit to Nepal. During the meeting, Hon. Finance Minister Dr. Wagle and Foreign Secretary Shri Misri discussed various areas of economic cooperation between the two countries. #MoF #Nepal — MOF Nepal 🇳🇵 (@mofnepal) November 4, 2026

Highlighting the discussions held during the meeting, the ministry said, "During the meeting, Hon. Finance Minister Dr. Wagle and Foreign Secretary Shri Misri discussed various areas of economic cooperation between the two countries."

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Misri also held bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai in Kathmandu, with discussions covering various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the talks covered the "entire gamut of Nepal-India relations", including the exchange of high-level visits, connectivity, trade, development cooperation, energy and people-to-people relations.

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The ministry said the discussions underscored the strong bond between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Misri also paid a courtesy call on Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shisir Khanal, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further deepen their multifaceted partnership and strengthen the age-old ties of friendship between Nepal and India.

The meeting formed a key engagement on the first day of Misri’s two-day official visit to Nepal, undertaken at the invitation of Nepali Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.

Misri arrived earlier in the day at Tribhuvan International Airport, where he was welcomed by Nepal’s Joint Secretary Gehendra Rajbhandari and the newly appointed Ambassador to Nepal, Sudhakar Dalela.

The visit is primarily aimed at reviewing the full spectrum of Nepal-India relations and exchanging views on matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on preparing the ground for Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s proposed official visit to New Delhi later this month.

Misri is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Shah before departing for New Delhi on Thursday. This marks Misri’s second visit to Kathmandu since assuming the role of Foreign Secretary in July 2024.

Nepal and India share deep historical, cultural, religious and people-to-people linkages, alongside extensive cooperation in trade, connectivity, energy (including hydropower), development projects and security.

The high-level exchanges underscore both countries’ emphasis on maintaining close and friendly ties amid evolving regional dynamics.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal highlighted the discussions as focusing on “various matters related to further deepening the multifaceted partnership”, reflecting the continuous diplomatic efforts to build on the longstanding relationship. (ANI)

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