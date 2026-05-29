Discussions at meeting of Working Mechanism on India-China Border Affairs were constructive, represent a step forward: MEA

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): India on Friday said that the discussions at the meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) were constructive and represent a step forward.

Advertisement

Answering queries during the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian side stressed the early meeting of the next expert-level mechanism on transboundary rivers.

Advertisement

He said the two sides discussed issues relating to delimitation, border management, mechanism building and border cooperation.

Advertisement

"A meeting of the WMCC has also taken place in Beijing, China. The meeting was led on our side by our Joint Secretary... the discussions held were constructive and represent a step forward. We will continue to keep you apprised of further specific developments and progress as they unfold in the coming days," he said.

"The two sides discussed issues relating to delimitation, border management, mechanism building and border cooperation. The Indian side stressed the early meeting of the next expert-level mechanism on transboundary rivers as well... we want to take forward all that was agreed during the SR talks, and the two sides also agreed to work together to make substantive preparation for the next round of SR talks, which are to be held in China now," he added.

Advertisement

Answering queries about references to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan, Jaiswal said MEA has given its response and rejected such unwarranted comments.

"Regarding the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan, we have released our own statement in response; that constitutes one distinct issue. As for the WMCC, that is a separate matter entirely. With respect to the statement concerning China, we have publicly articulated our perspective on this issue for everyone to see, and we have made our stance public," he said.

The 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on May 27 in Beijing.

The Indian delegation was led by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary (East Asia), and the Chinese delegation was led by Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A MEA release had said that the discussions were constructive and forward-looking.

The two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas. They expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas, which has enabled progress towards gradual normalization of bilateral relations.

"The two sides discussed issues pertaining to delimitation, border management, mechanism building and cross-border cooperation. The Indian side stressed on early meeting of the next Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers," the release said.

It said both sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges and contacts at the diplomatic and military levels through mechanisms including those that were agreed as part of outcomes of 24th SR Talks.

The two sides also agreed to work together to make substantive preparation for the next meeting of the Special Representatives (SR), to be held in China. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)