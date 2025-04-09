"Discussions ongoing between India, US for expeditious conclusion of bilateral trade agreement": MEA

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday addressed the ongoing trade discussions with the United States, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighting the efforts towards a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

In response to recent tariff announcements, Jaiswal reiterated that India is carefully studying the implications and engaging in reciprocal discussions with the US trade teams.

While addressing a weekly press briefing on Wednesday, Jaiswal said, "On the 3rd, we had a detailed press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce, in which India's position was made clear. We are studying the implications of the tariffs that have been announced."

He added, "Reciprocal tariffs and discussions are ongoing between India and US Trade teams for an expeditious conclusion of a mutually beneficial multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement. India values its comprehensive global strategic partnership with the US and is committed to working closely with it... Both teams are in discussion and hopefully we can close it."

On being asked about the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, Jaiswal stated, "You all are aware that Supreme Court rejected his plea. As far as extradition of Rana is concerned, at this point, I don't have an update. But, we will provide you the update at an appropriate time."

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to the debate over tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the News 18 Rising Bharat Summit, Jaishankar said that India's strategy was clear and that it would engage with the United States on a bilateral trade agreement, which could conclude by the fall of this year. Jaishankar said that India's strategy has been to engage with the US in fructifying the bilateral trade agreement.

The EAM noted that as every country is tariffed, each is fashioning its own strategy to deal with the US.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that countries affected by US tariffs are eager to negotiate and make deals with him, offering to do anything to secure an agreement. While speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump said he was a better negotiator than Congress.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and EAM Jaishankar discussed US tariffs on India following President Trump's announcement last week about imposing a 10 per cent tariff on all imports to the US. The US has imposed 26 per cent tariffs on Indian imports. (ANI)

