Displaced families in Kabul struggle for survival as winter nears

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 (ANI): As temperatures drop and winter approaches in Kabul, hundreds of displaced families continue to live under tents, struggling with a lack of shelter, food, and fuel, Tolo News reported.

Khwaja, who moved to Kabul from Kunduz two years ago, now lives in a tent with his ailing wife and four children. Sharing his ordeal, he said: "I had surgery around four days ago. I borrowed 20,000 Afghanis. Now I don't even have enough money to buy bread for tonight."

Another displaced woman, Bibi Gul, appealed for urgent help, saying: "We have nothing. We need help, and assistance must be provided to us."

Many of the displaced said they have no land and cannot afford to rent houses. They urged the Islamic Emirate to take immediate steps to address their plight, Tolo News reported.

Local representative Qoldash expressed concern over the dire situation, saying: "Their biggest issue is that they have no land. In all of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, they don't own even a meter of land. Now winter has arrived, they need fuel, food, and access to water."

Sharif, another displaced man, described the grim conditions, saying: "We are facing severe hardship. Come to our home, we don't even have a rug or anything else."

While the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations has not issued any recent statements on the matter, it previously stated that more than 5,000 displaced families from Kabul had been returned to their original homes, Tolo News reported.

However, as winter nears, the challenges for both displaced and low-income families in Kabul continue to deepen. Many residents are now struggling with rising prices of firewood and coal in local markets, further compounding the hardship for those already lacking shelter and basic necessities, Tolo News reported.

Residents say that despite the weather still being relatively warm, the prices of fuel have already increased, creating serious difficulties for low-income families. Abdul Karim, a Kabul resident, said: "Wood and coal have become very expensive, and people can't afford them. Many are unemployed, and the government should pay attention to this issue and the rising prices."

Mohammad Saber, another Kabul resident, told Tolo News: "A cart of firewood costs 12,000 Afghanis and winter hasn't even arrived yet. A sack of coal now costs 1,700 to 1,800 Afghanis. We ask the government to lower the prices."

Meanwhile, firewood and coal sellers in the capital have confirmed the price hike, attributing it to rising transportation costs, taxes, and fuel prices.

Nazirullah, a firewood vendor, said: "A cart of firewood from Khost and Paktia is now 12,500 Afghanis. Mulberry and walnut wood costs between 7,500 and 8,000 Afghanis per cart. Compared to last month, the price of oak wood has increased by around 1,500 Afghanis."

Raqib, a coal seller, told Tolo News: "This coal comes from Dara-e-Suf. Two to three months ago, it was priced between 9,400 and 9,500 Afghanis. Now, it's gone up to 11,700 or even 11,800 Afghanis."

The Kabul Timber Sellers' Union has also weighed in on the situation. Ajmal Wahidi, head of the union, said: "If the government allows the import of Kunar wood now, prices could drop to around 8,000 Afghanis. But it must be done immediately. If they wait until late winter, prices may rise to 13,000 or 14,000 Afghanis."

Economic experts stress that with proper market management and continued cooperation between the government and traders, firewood prices could decline again, leading to market stabilisation. (ANI)

