"Display of strategic confusion": Baghaei slams Canada for accusing Iran of "destabilising activities"

Tehran [Iran], September 8 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Monday launched a scathing verbal assault against Canada, accusing it of "strategic confusion" and endorsing US-Israel military aggression after Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne condemned Tehran's "destabilising activities" in the Middle East.

Baghaei’s remarks come amid escalating tensions over maritime navigation and international sanctions, with Tehran sharply questioning Canada’s commitment to diplomacy and its standing as an independent sovereign state.

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In a strongly worded post made on X, Baghaei claimed Canada chose to "appease their bullying neighbour" by backing military actions and sanctions against Iran rather than calling for de-escalation.

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"Canada cannot credibly present itself as a champion of 'peace and security,' 'freedom of navigation,' and 'international law' while simultaneously backing U.S. military aggression and Washington’s illegal, interventionist actions in our region," Baghaei stated.

Questioning Ottawa’s diplomatic independence and motives, Baghaei argued that Canadian leaders are misrepresenting the situation in the Persian Gulf.

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"If freedom of navigation is truly the issue, why does Canada—having itself experienced American bad faith and knowing that U.S. signatures are 'written in pencil'—choose to support U.S. military aggression and economic terrorism instead of calling for an end to American aggression, blockade, and economic warfare?" Baghaei wrote.

"This is neither 'diplomacy' nor 'responsible statecraft,'" he added. "It is a display of strategic confusion and submission to intimidation—a choice that will not even shield Canada itself from American bullying and aggression."

Baghaei also rejected claims that Tehran initiated disruptions in vital trade routes, asserting that "Canada knows full well that the Strait of Hormuz was open and secure before USrael launched a war of aggression against Iran on 28 February."

https://x.com/IRIMFA_SPOX/status/2097064744838439206

The sharp reaction from Tehran followed a joint declaration issued by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, in which Ottawa firmly condemned Tehran's regional actions and maritime threats.

"Canada condemns and calls on Iran to immediately end its destabilising activities in the Middle East," Anand and Champagne wrote in the joint statement. "Iran’s actions, including its continued threats to vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz, its pursuit of illicit nuclear activities, and its support for regional proxy groups, continue to undermine global peace and security."

Highlighting Ottawa's coordination with Western allies and multilateral bodies, the Canadian ministers underlined their commitment to international operations aimed at reopening critical maritime trade routes and cutting off Iranian financial pipelines.

"Canada is working closely with partners, including within the G7, to maintain significant pressure on Iran," the ministers said. "This includes support for efforts led by the United States, as well as France and the United Kingdom, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and continued sanctions on Iran, such as those announced under U.S.-led Operation Economic Outcast."

Detailing Ottawa's long-standing punitive measures, the statement noted that "since 2010, Canada has sanctioned 492 Iranian individuals and entities through the Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA) and the Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act (JVCFOA)."

"Canada will continue to pursue additional measures in coordination with its partners to advance peace and security in the region and maintain pressure on Iran to end its malign behaviour," the ministers concluded.

The statement came after the Naval Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) said that it targeted three oil tankers travelling an "unauthorised route" through the strategic Strait of Hormuz and three vessels affiliated with the United States in the region, following US strikes on three Iranian oil tankers earlier.

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) following the US strikes, the IRGC Navy said the US military had targeted three Iranian oil tankers, causing damage, and described the action as an attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz.

"This morning, the American terrorist and aggressive army, in a brutal act and out of desperation to close the Strait of Hormuz, attacked three oil tankers belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran, causing damage," the IRGC Navy said.

The IRGC Navy also issued a warning to vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz, urging them to avoid what it called unauthorised waterways.

The war of words between Iranian and Canadian leadership comes amid mounting trade disputes between Washington and Ottawa. Tensions between the two traditional allies have intensified following the breakdown of bilateral trade talks, leading to retaliatory tariff threats on key goods.

While Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed readiness to negotiate a durable trade agreement with the United States, stressing that Canada will continue to protect its workers, families and businesses, US President Donald Trump labelled the northern neighbour "one of the worst abusers" and urged Canadian companies to relocate their operations to the United States to avoid tariffs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)