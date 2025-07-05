DT
PT
Home / World / "Distance no barrier when it comes to cultural connect": PM Modi on warm welcome by diaspora in Argentina

"Distance no barrier when it comes to cultural connect": PM Modi on warm welcome by diaspora in Argentina

ANI
Updated At : 10:40 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he was honoured to receive a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Argentina.

PM Modi added that distance is no barrier when it comes to cultural connection.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Distance is no barrier when it comes to cultural connect! Honoured by the gracious welcome from the Indian community in Buenos Aires. It is truly moving to see how, thousands of kilometres away from home, the spirit of India shines brightly through our Indian community."

PM Modi arrived in Buenos Aires on the third leg of his five-nation tour. Upon arrival at the Ezeiza International Airport, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and greeted by jubilant members of the Indian diaspora.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, PM Modi was welcomed with a traditional Indian dance performance.

The Indian community chanted slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Modi-Modi' as they greeted the Prime Minister, who also interacted with community members.

Akhilesh Verma, a member of the Indian diaspora, told ANI, "It was a very good feeling meeting PM Modi. We are very happy to see him here in Argentina. We want the relationship between the two countries, whether commercial and cultural, to grow significantly and both the countries prosper".

PM Modi is on an official visit to Argentina at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that this is the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Argentina in 57 years.

