Home / World / Diwali has been part of my journey in India: UAE Envoy

Diwali has been part of my journey in India: UAE Envoy

ANI
Updated At : 06:20 PM Oct 20, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, on Monday conveyed his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali and noted that the festival of lights has been part of his journey in India from the very start.

The UAE envoy also shared visuals from the embassy's celebrations.

In a post on X, he said, "Diwali has been part of my journey in India from the very start, and as I celebrate my fourth one here, its warmth feels more special than ever. Wishing everyone happiness and prosperity."

https://x.com/aj_alshaali/status/1980127711034290504

Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also wished on the occasion.

In a post on X, he said, "Warmest wishes and greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring peace, safety, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali!"

https://x.com/HHShkMohd/status/1979886501321490770

The Consulate General of India in Dubai responded, "Thank you, Your Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for your warm Diwali wishes! The Indian community in the UAE appreciates your kind message. Wishing you a joyous, safe, and prosperous Diwali!"

https://x.com/cgidubai/status/1980118620895420580

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE also extended his greetings on the occasion.

"Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May the coming year bring peace, health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones," he said in a post on X.

https://x.com/MohamedBinZayed/status/1980127740310565162

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said, "Light That Brings Us Together! We wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali. May this festival of light fill our lives with joy and harmony."

https://x.com/IndembAbuDhabi/status/1980121858495119655

UAE has over 3.5 million Indians and Emiratis are quite familiar and sensitive to Indian culture. Indian cinema, TV, and radio channels are easily available and have good viewership; major theatres and cinema halls in the UAE screen commercial Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films. The Emirati community also takes part in celebrations of International Day of Yoga events and various institutions and studios of yoga & meditation are running successfully in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the UAE Ministry of Tolerance & Coexistence are actively involved in promoting collective community events and encourage participation of the Indian diaspora in sports, fitness, and cultural activities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

