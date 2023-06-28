Diwali to be school holiday in New York

New York: Diwali, the festival of lights, will now be enshrined as a school holiday in New York City, authorities announced here. Mayor Eric Adams described it as a victory for the city’s residents. New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar said the fight took two decades for the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean community. PTI
Indian-origin expert is UN space affairs head
UN: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Indian-origin satellite industry expert Aarti Holla-Maini as Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs in Vienna. Holla-Maini of the United Kingdom will succeed Simonetta Di Pippo of Italy. Holla-Maini brings to this position over 25 years of professional experience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Trump sues E Jean Carroll for defamation after jury finds he sexually abused her
Trump's counterclaim against Carroll in Manhattan federal co...
PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition
‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...
Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%
Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay