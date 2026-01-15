"Do not repeat same mistake": Iran Foreign Minister warns President Trump amid tensions

Tehran [Iran], January 15 (ANI): As tensions remain high amid protests in Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (local time) launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump, warning Washington not to repeat the past mistake, referring to American strikes against three nuclear facilities in Iran as part of a 12-day Iran-Israel war in June, 2025.

Advertisement

Responding to a question from Fox News host Bret Baier on whether he had a message for President Trump, who is considering some kind of action to help the protesters on the ground, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, "My message is do not repeat the same mistake that you did in June," the Iranian Foreign Minister said. "You know, if you try a failed experience, you will get the same result."

Advertisement

"You know in June, you destroyed the facilities, the machines, but the technology cannot be bombed. And the determination also cannot be bombed," Abbas Araghchi said.

Advertisement

FM Araghchi further said that Iran has always been ready for negotiations and diplomacy, further accusign the US of always escaping it.

"Now Iran proved to be ready for negotiation and diplomacy...we have proved that in the past 20 years, but it was the US who always escaped from the diplomacy, who cut the diplomacy and opted for war. My message is between war and diplomacy; diplomacy is a better way... although we do not have a positive response from the US. But still, diplomacy is much better than War," he said.

Advertisement

The remarks come amid unrest and growing international focus on the developments. Iran has also formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an official letter circulated by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN on Wednesday.

Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests entering their 20th day on Wednesday. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now escalated into widespread unrest, with reports of agitation at more than 280 locations.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump informed that "the killing in Iran is stopping" and that "there are no plans for executions."

Speaking to reporters at the White House during a signing ceremony, Trump said, "We were told that the killing in Iran is stopping. and there are no plans for executions or an execution. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it."

Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, the New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

Further, the Iranian Embassy in India on Wednesday issued a strongly worded statement on the decision by the United States to withdraw from key global bodies and the "imposition of unfair tariffs", saying that Washington's decisions have pushed the world towards a breakdown of global norms.

The Iranian Embassy claimed that these policies would affect all countries, regardless of size or economic power.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India said, "Unilateral actions by the United States against the existing global order -- including the imposition of unfair tariffs and its withdrawal from 66 international institutions -- have pushed the world toward a breakdown of global norms. Silence and inaction by countries do not mitigate these threats; they only intensify them. These policies will sooner or later affect all countries, regardless of their size or economic power." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)