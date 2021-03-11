Doctor, two nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

Photo for representational purpose only.

Los Angeles, June 4

A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before the police arrested him, authorities said.

The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 pm, Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison said.

The man had parked his car in the middle of a street and went to the emergency room, where he asked for treatment for anxiety before stabbing the doctor and nurses, authorities said. Fire officials said three victims were taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. The police later said one was in critical condition and underwent surgery.

All three were later said to be in a stable condition.

There was no evidence that the man knew his victims, Hamilton added.

The man remained inside a room in the hospital for about four hours as SWAT team members tried to unsuccessfully to negotiate with him before he was finally arrested, police said. The man's name wasn't immediately released, but Hamilton said he had a lengthy criminal record, including two arrests last year for battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, a Chicago man was charged in the shootings of a US marshal and his police dog who were wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving a warrant, police said Saturday.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, the Chicago Police Department said.

Johnson was scheduled for bond court appearance on Saturday, the department said. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The police said Johnson was arrested on Thursday shortly after he allegedly shot an officer with the US Marshals Service's fugitive apprehension team and his federal police dog. Authorities at the time said two gunmen were arrested, but the Chicago Police did not say anything about the second person in announcing the charges against Johnson on Saturday. — Agencies

Firing at US party: 1 dead, five hurt

Chesterfield: One person was fatally shot and at least five others were wounded in a shooting at a house party on Friday night near Richmond, authorities said. The Chesterfield County Police Department said police were called to the party and received additional reports of shots fired while responding to the initial call in Chester, Virginia. One person was found dead at an intersection, the authorities said. At least five others were shot. AP

