Gilgit [PoGB], March 22 (ANI): In a bold stand against the government's recent orders to end local holidays for doctors, the medical professionals at Shaheed SaiFur Rahman Government Hospital in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have chosen to take matters into their own hands.

The hospital witnessed an unprecedented strike as doctors collectively decided to honour their own holiday schedules, despite the government's directive, as reported by Markhor Times.

According to Markhor Times, the government's decision to end local holidays for doctors, issued just days ago, has sparked outrage within the medical community. The doctors have voiced their strong opposition, arguing that the decision disregards their well-being and the critical need for work-life balance in an already demanding profession.

With the hospital's medical staff absent, patients have been left in dire circumstances, with no doctors available to attend to their medical needs. Long queues have formed in waiting areas as patients, some of whom are in urgent need of care, are left stranded without any assistance, as reported by Markhor Times.

The situation is now swaying on the edge of a healthcare crisis, as the lack of adequate medical attention threatens to worsen the condition of vulnerable individuals.

The government's latest order to cancel local holidays has been met with sharp criticism from the medical community.

The government's failure to consider the well-being of healthcare workers has sparked widespread concern.

The public is now left to wonder how the authorities will address this growing tension and whether they will make concessions to avoid further strikes or unrest in the healthcare sector, Markhor Times reported.

With doctors standing firm in their decision to oppose the government's mandate, the real question now is whether the government will backtrack or push forward with its controversial orders, as cited by Markhor Times.

As patients continue to suffer in waiting rooms, it remains to be seen how long the stalemate will persist and what impact it will have on the healthcare system in PoGB. (ANI)

