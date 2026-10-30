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Home / World / "Does anyone want Baltic Sea to become like Hormuz?": Putin warns Europe amid rising tensions

"Does anyone want Baltic Sea to become like Hormuz?": Putin warns Europe amid rising tensions

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Moscow [Russia], October 30 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that any escalation with Europe could leave all sides without a victor, while cautioning against restrictions on shipping across the Baltic Sea. He stated that Moscow did not want war but would respond to any challenge.

Putin noted that Russia opposed restrictions on navigation in the Baltic Sea, warning that interference with maritime transit could lead to a situation comparable to the disruption witnessed around the Strait of Hormuz.

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“Does someone want the same situation in the Baltic as in the Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz?” Putin asked journalists in Moscow. “We don’t want that, but we will respond to any challenge.”

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His remarks followed his hosting of a summit with African leaders, during which recent diplomatic contacts with Finland and Norway were discussed. Putin said Russia remained open to initiatives aimed at restoring ties with European nations, despite mounting friction between Moscow and Western capitals.

Putin stated that Russia remained prepared for the prospect of a war with Europe, although he insisted that it did not seek such a conflict.

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“We are ready, but we want no war with Europe,” he stated, adding that any state pursuing confrontation should be prepared for the consequences.

He cautioned that if tensions escalated excessively, “there will be no winners at all”, while urging governments not to overlook the risks of a wider conflict.

Furthermore, Putin defended Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre for speaking to him by telephone during the week. Their decision to engage with Moscow prompted criticism in some European capitals, where certain officials viewed the calls as a departure from the collective stance towards Russia.

The Russian leader emphasised that such communication was essential to facilitate the restoration of relations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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