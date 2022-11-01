Dog in Mexico spotted running with human head in its mouth; police connect it to drug cartel crime

Mexico City, November 1
Residents of a town in north-central Mexico were stunned to see a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth.
Officials in the violence-plagued state of Zacatecas confirmed the incident and said Thursday that police eventually managed to wrest the head away from the dog.
Dog running down the street with a human head. #dogs #head #mexico #running #crazyvideos #wtfvideos #lookatthis💩 #huemongrind pic.twitter.com/vob1vUAfKM— the HUEMON GRIND (@SuperHuemon) October 28, 2022
A law enforcement official who was not authorised to be quoted by name said the head and other body parts had been left in an automatic teller booth in the town of Monte Escobedo late Wednesday.
The human remains were left with a message referring to a drug cartel. But before police could act, a stray dog made off with the corpse's head.
A video posted on social media showed the dog trotting down a darkened street, holding the head by the neck in its jaws, apparently intending to take it to a safe place to eat it.
Zacatecas has been the scene of a bloody, extended turf war between local gangs backed by the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels.
Drug cartels in Mexico frequently leave notes alongside heaps of dismembered human remains, as a way to intimidate rivals or authorities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar
Droneas being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in...
PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi this afternoon
Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...
Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’
Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300...
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration, says former deputy CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today