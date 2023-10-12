 Donald Trump attacks President Biden on foreign policy as Israel-Hamas war rages : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Donald Trump attacks President Biden on foreign policy as Israel-Hamas war rages

Donald Trump attacks President Biden on foreign policy as Israel-Hamas war rages

Biden campaign says Trump has been pushing dangerous misinformation about Israel crisis

Donald Trump attacks President Biden on foreign policy as Israel-Hamas war rages

File photos of Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Reuters



AP

Miami, October 12

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his record governing the nation for four years without any new wars, and criticized President Joe Biden’s foreign policy as the world watches a war that has already claimed 2,300 lives unfold in Gaza, ignited by Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Trump and other Republicans have tried to lay blame on the Biden administration, particularly citing the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran, a supporter of Hamas. Administration officials insist that money has not been spent.

“With crooked Joe Biden, you have chaos, bloodshed, war, terror and death. Look what’s happening today,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in a speech that lasted more than an hour and a half at a convention center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Biden campaign said Trump has been pushing dangerous misinformation about the crisis in Israel at a time when the country should stand together.

“While Trump continues to lie about his record, President Biden is laser-focused on providing steadfast support for Israel and leading on the global stage,” Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said.

Trump spoke to his supporters at the venue near Mar-a-Lago as he campaigns as the front-runner in the 2024 Republican primary race for the White House, despite four criminal cases against him.

Rep. Matt Gaetz appeared at the event but did not speak. Gaetz is a Florida congressional ally who, with other hard-right conservatives, engineered the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The unprecedented action has kept Congress partly shuttered.

Trump has tried to use the power vacuum to underline his lingering influence over the Republican Party, backing Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan to replace McCarthy. However, Republicans on Wednesday nominated House majority leader Steve Scalise to take over the job.

Jordan formed a close alliance with the former president, particularly during the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Biden. Two of the cases against Trump, in Washington and Georgia, are over his efforts to overturn the results.

Trump has continued to travel to early primary states and has been spending much of his time focused on the four criminal indictments and several civil cases he is facing.

He has put pressure on his Republican challengers to drop out of the 2024 primary race to help him defeat Biden. On Tuesday, he criticized GOP candidates for meeting with donors in an event hosted by Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who unsuccessfully challenged then-President Barack Obama in 2012 as the Republican presidential nominee, and Paul Ryan, a former congressman who was the House speaker between 2015 and 2019.

“These failed candidates should have started by campaigning effectively, which they didn’t because they don’t have the skill or the talent,” Trump said on his Truth Social site.

Among those 10 Republicans challenging him are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, once a strong ally; Mike Pence, his former vice president; and Nikki Haley, who served as United Nations ambassador under Trump. 

#Donald Trump #Hamas #Israel #Joe Biden #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man who housed and fed Khalistani militants in India allowed into Canada: Report

2
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

3
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

4
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

5
Trending

Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders

6
India

S Jaishankar, Canadian FM held 'secret meeting' in US over Hardeep Singh Nijjar

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Bishnoi-Moosewala tiff on phone led to singer’s murder, says Sachin Thapan

8
World

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

9
Haryana

CM’s post not reserved in Congress in Haryana, no talk of 4 deputies: Selja counters Hooda

10
Chandigarh

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Top News

First lot of Indians wishing to return from Israel to fly out on Thursday, no fares charged

First lot of Indians wishing to return from Israel to fly out on Thursday, no fares charged

About 230 Indians living in Israel will be leaving for India...

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...

High-level inquiry ordered into Bihar rail accident, many trains diverted as restoration works continue

High-level inquiry ordered into Bihar rail accident, many trains diverted as restoration works continue

23 coaches of the train, on the way to Assam from Delhi, der...

‘Suddenly, all of us started getting tossed’: Passengers recall Bihar train accident horror

'Suddenly, all of us started getting tossed': Passengers recall Bihar train accident horror

4 AC coaches, all of which have jumped the rails but remaine...

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha retires on Friday


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

Units housing batteries raise safety concerns

Elective surgeries, gynae unit remain affected after blaze

'No politics': Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre refuses to allow SYL debate

2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak gets rousing welcome in Kapurthala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Patiala's Badi Nadi

Councillors' relatives, aides come in support of contractor

1,56,624 MT of paddy reaches grain markets

Arhtiyas up in arms over slashing of commissiom

Rice millers’ assns press for pending demands