Donald Trump discusses launch of US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council with Uzbek President

Washington DC [US], December 24 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) held a telephonic conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, over the launch of the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council.

According to the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, Shavkat Mirziyoyev called President Trump the "President of peace to the world."

"Earlier today, President Donald Trump spoke with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan. @president_uz stated that "President Trump is the President of Peace to the World." I couldn't agree more! Under President Trump's leadership, countless conflicts have come to an end, and the world is a better place," Sergio Gor wrote on X.

The US Ambassador's remark echoes Trump's claim of ending eight wars.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's press service stated on X, "Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Donald Trump held a telephone conversation, exchanging warm greetings for the upcoming New Year holidays. Sides discussed progress on joint agreements and projects, highlighting the launch of the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, as well as reaffirming readiness to continue active contacts at all levels."

According to a press note by the US Embassy in Uzbekistan, Sergio Gor will serve as the US co-chair of the newly established US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, a major step forward in advancing an America First economic agenda in Central Asia and creating new opportunities for US workers, innovators, and businesses.

"Ambassador Gor will lead US engagement on this council alongside Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan. His role reflects President Trump's commitment to strengthening America's economic leadership, expanding access for US companies, and ensuring that partnerships abroad deliver real benefits for the American people," the press note said.

The Council will focus on expanding US and Uzbekistani investment and export opportunities, opening high-growth sectors, especially IT and digital innovation.

President Mirziyoyev also recently visited Washington on November 4-6 for the C5+1 Summit. (ANI)

