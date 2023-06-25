Donald Trump documents case trial could be put off till December

Washington, June 24
The Justice Department asked a judge on Friday night to postpone until December the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump for retaining classified documents.
US District Judge Aileen Cannon earlier this week set an initial trial date of August 14 for Trump, who faces 37 felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents.
The Justice Department said this week that it has begun sharing with the Trump legal team evidence relevant to the case. — AP
